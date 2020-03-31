|
|
Passed peacefully at St. Joseph's Villa in Dundas on March 14, 2020 in her 89th year. After a private family service, she was interred at White Chapel Cemetery in Hamilton. Daughter of Lorne Francis Lambier, Q.C. and Anne Isabel Lambier (nee Wingfield) of Hamilton, Ontario. Sister of the late Joan Francis Lambier and mother of the late Carol Ann Hoffmann. She will be sadly missed by remaining family members. Loving sister of John Alexander Lambier and his wife Barbara Lambier, devoted wife of Herbert Hoffmann, loving mother of Joan Plonski, and caring aunt of Robert Lambier and Christopher Lambier. In the words of her great-grandfather Alexander Hamilton Wingfield: "Gone but not forgotten."
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 31, 2020