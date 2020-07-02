1/2
Barbara Ann Kitson
1953-12-04 - 2020-06-22
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully, with Her loving Husband by Her side, in Her 67th year, Our Courageous Warrior finished Her long battle with Cancer. Leaving behind Her Husband Art, and Her children Amanda (David), April (Michael), Art Jr (Madison), Katlynn (Joshua) and Kristopher. Nana's Forever Loved and Cherished grands Brody, Lucas, Avery, Quinn, Ellie and very soon Ashton. Many In-Laws, Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews, Cousins and Friends. May you Forever be at Peace with your Mom Dad, Brother and Grandson Murphy in Heaven. We Love you to the Moon and Back, Today Tomorrow and Always XOXOXO. In leu of flowers, donations can be made in Barbs name to Juravinski Hospital. We thank Dr H. and all the Doctors, Nurses and Staff at Juravinski hospital that helped during this journey.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DODSWORTH & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - ANCASTER
378 WILSON ST EAST
Ancaster, ON L9G 2C2
(905) 648-3852
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved