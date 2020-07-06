Passed away peacefully at Park Avenue Manor Retirement Residence in Burlington on Friday, July 3, 2020 at the age of 86. Predeceased by her beloved husband Edward in 2018. Loving mother of Wendy Vircik (Dan) and Cynthia Devine (Kevin). Cherished grandmother of Colin (Joanne), Devon (Cassandra), Laura and great-grandmother of Felicity, Isaac, Tyla, Declan and Maverick. Barb is predeceased by her brother Mel. Barb was an avid quilter and seamstress. She enjoyed camping, fishing, nature and the companionship of animals. In keeping with Barbara's wishes, a Private Cremation and Interment will take place. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, donations made to The Canadian Cancer Society
would be greatly appreciated. (Arrangements entrusted to SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, BURLINGTON 905-632-3333.) www.smithsfh.com