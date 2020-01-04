Home

Barbara Anne Belliveau


1937 - 12
Barbara passed away peacefully to be with her Lord and her family that has gone before her. She will be lovingly remembered by her son John Turner, her grandsons John (Katie) and Adam (Lisa), her great-grandchildren Chelsey, Cylus, Kenneth and Marissa, Nolan and Cale, her sister Janice (Larry), brother-in-law Joe, as well as many nieces, nephews and dear friends. She was predeceased by her husband Roy, sister Mary and son Michael. Barbara enjoyed making people happy. She would take people camping, to plays, to the park, shopping and bingo. She loved festivals, karaoke and animals most of all. The family would like to thank all the hospital staff at the Juravinski Hospital for their incredible care and compassion. Funeral Services will be Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Laidlaw United Church,155 Ottawa Street North, Hamilton. Interment will take place at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations in Barbara's memory may be made to March of Dimes Canada.
