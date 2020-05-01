Barb passed away peacefully and surrounded by love, on April 29, 2020 at the age of 88. Predeceased by her loving husband of 52 years, Claude. Wonderful mother of Paul (Kate) and Anne Claudette (George). Devoted Nana to Emily, Alex, Zach, Rebecca and sadly predeceased by Christopher. Amongst Barb's many accomplishments, her career included being a kindergarten teacher, a consultant/Primary Specialist, and a leading developer/teacher of the "Creating Together" program with the Etobicoke School Board. "Mrs. B." touched the lives of everyone she met with her kindness, positivity, unshakeable faith and joyful love of life. She was a connector of people and her ability to make any event, large or small, special will be missed by all who knew her. Barb loved spending time at the cottage, nurturing friendships and pursuing her greatest passion, her family. She succeeded by teaching us that creating a beautiful life together is really the most important thing we can do for each other. Special thanks to the exceptional health care heroes and staff at Amica Dundas for the loving care they provided "Nana B". A celebration of Barb's life will be held at a future date. During these unprecedented times, please consider feeding or helping someone by making a donation to your local food bank, Food4Kids Hamilton, the John Howard Society of Hamilton, or perform a random act of kindness to brighten someone's day. Condolences, memories and photos may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 1, 2020.