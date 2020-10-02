1/1
Barbara Bara SKRADSKI
Passed away at Chartwell Willowgrove Long Term Care Residence on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 in her 94th year. Loving wife of the late Nikola Skradski. Loving mother of Ivan (Anna), and Frank (Ana), and grandmother to Angela, Marianne, Diane, Sandy, and Nicholas. She will forever live on in the hearts of extended family in Canada, USA, and Croatia. A heartfelt and special thanks to all the managerial, an nursing staff who became her family, and Mayla who she considered a cousin, for their extraordinary care at Willowgrove Residence. In accordance with the regulations of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario due to COVID-19, all visitations, funerals and interments are restricted to a specified number of attendees. All visitors will be required to wear a face covering, as well as provide name and telephone number to funeral home staff. Please follow the directions of the funeral home staff upon arrival. Friends and family are invited to the MARKEY-DERMODY FUNERAL HOME, 1774 King Street East (at Kenilworth) on Sunday, October 4, 2020 from 6-9 p.m. Vigil Prayers at 6 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Holy Cross Croatian Catholic Church, 1883 King Street East on Monday, October 5, 2020 at 10 o'clock. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Donations if desired to the Croatian National Home Building Fund would be appreciated.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Markey-Dermody Funeral Home
1774 King Street East
Hamilton, ON L8K1V7
9055471121
