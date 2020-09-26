Barbara BELAN

Passed away peacefully at the Hamilton General Hospital on Friday, September 25, 2020 in her 90th year. Predeceased by her beloved husband Antun. Cherished mother of Anica Matko and her husband Steve. Proud Baka of Joanne and her fiancée Donald, and David. Survived by her brother Steve Jagatic and his wife Katica and their family, and sister-in-law Kathy and her family. Predeceased by her brother Mijo, and sister Ana Domladovac and her late husband Tomo. Barbara will be fondly remembered by her extended family and friends in Croatia and Canada. Barbara and Antun came to Canada in 1978. She began working for Sunshine Cleaning where she made many life long friendships. They lived with Anica and Steve where she enjoyed gardening and entertaining her many friends and family. The family wishes to thank the team at the Hamilton General Hospital for the compassionate care. In accordance with the regulations of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario due to COVID-19, all visitations, funerals and interments are restricted to a specified number of attendees. All visitors will be required to wear a face covering, as well as provide name and telephone number. Please follow the directions of the funeral home staff upon arrival. Due to COVID-19, there will be a private Visitation, Funeral Mass and Interment. If desired, donations to Holy Cross Croatian Catholic Church would be sincerely appreciated.