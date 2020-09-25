Peacefully on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Wentworth Heights, Hamilton in her 95th year. Beloved wife of the late Tom Fitzsimons (2001), and of the late Alvin Ryder (1963). Loving mother of Terry (Linda) Ryder, Patricia (Darryl) Small, Gary (Mary Anne) Ryder, Larry (Donna) Ryder, Robert (Lori) Ryder, Kevin (Kathy) Ryder, and Chuck (Denise) Ryder. Predeceased by her stepson David (Violetta) Fitzsimons. Loving grandmother of 18 grandchildren, and great-grandmother of 29 great-grandchildren. After being widowed at age 37 (with seven children) Barb worked at the West Haldimand General Hospital when it first opened in 1964. She started as a ward clerk, then secretary to the Director of Nursing, and finally secretary to the Hospital Administrator. We, her family are extremely proud of her great strength, courage, and perseverance to carry on at that difficult time. In 1972 she married Tom and moved to Burlington. There she worked as an accountant for her sons' business "Ryder Concrete Forming", and also went into Real Estate and got her Brokers' license. Mom especially loved dancing and she was a great cook as we can all attest to. She was very artistic and did many creative endeavors such as oil painting, ceramics, cross stitch and bunka. Mom was a beautiful, kind person, loving and caring to all her friends and family. She also had a great love for her place on Lake Tomiko, and lived there in later years. We will miss her immensely. Resting at the M.A. Clark and Sons Funeral Home 567 Upper Wellington St on Tuesday, September 29th from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. A private family service will Follow. Donations to a charity of your choice
would be appreciated by the family. "You are gone, but thank you for all these soft, sweet things you have left behind in my home, in my head, in my heart... Nikita Gill