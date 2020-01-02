Home

Cresmount Funeral Home - Fennell Chapel
322 Fennell Ave East
Hamilton, ON L9A1T2
(905) 387-2111
Barbara Beryl (1934 ~ 2019) Lemmond

Lemmond, Barbara Beryl (1934 ~ 2019) Peacefully, Barbara joined "her honey" Lloyd in heaven on Monday, December 30th, 2019. She will be greatly missed by her children David, Peter (& Cathie) and Karen and her brother Glenn. Her seven grandchildren have fond memories of playing games and "Nana's Club". Gigi, and her teddies, will be missed by her five great-grandchildren. Special thanks to Extendicare Hamilton for their support. Visitation at Cresmount Funeral Home, 322 Fennell Ave. E. on Sunday, January 5th, from 5 - 8 pm. "Celebration of Life" will take place on Monday, January 6th, 11 AM at Cresmount. In lieu of flowers, donations to Church on the Rock (Hamilton) or 100 Huntley St Prayer Line, would continue her legacy. Online condolences can be made at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com
