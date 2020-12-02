Peacefully at St. Joseph's Hospital, Hamilton on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, Joan Binnie passed away at the age of 90. Beloved wife of the late William (1976). Loving mother of Bill Binnie, David (Toni) Binnie and Susan (Warren) Bryant. Cherished grandmother of Brian (Rebecca), Warren, Devin (Alex), Colin, Sara, Emily (Mark) and Andrew. Predeceased by one sister Blanche. Dear sister-in-law of Carol and Art Grady and Don and Lydia Binnie. Special thanks to the caregivers at Lakeview Retirement Centre, the Hamilton General Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital for their wonderful care for our mother. Cremation has taken place and Joan will be laid to rest with her husband at Carlisle Cemetery. The family will gather privately to celebrate her life. If desired, as expressions of sympathy, donations may be made to St. Joseph's Hospital or Hamilton General Hospital in honour of Joan. Please sign the Tribute Wall at kitchingsteepeandludwig.com