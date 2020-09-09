1/1
Barbara BLAIS
It is with profound sadness the family announces the passing of Barbara Blais in her 89th year on August 30, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Francois. Predeceased by her parents and siblings, sons Michael and Leon, daughters Michelle and Marielle and grandsons Michael and Daniel. Barbara is survived by children Francoise, Richard (Cathy), Jack (Leeza), Linda (John), Steve (Tammy), Monica, Andre (Donna) and Ray. Barbara will be missed by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends. Thanks to the staff at Dunnville Hospital. At Barbara's request a cremation has taken place. There will be a Celebration of Life on Sunday, September 20, 2020 12-4 p.m. at the Dunnville Optimist Club.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 9, 2020.
