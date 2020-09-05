1/1
Barbara BLOCK
It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Barbara Block on September 2, 2020. Surrounded by family Barbara became one of heaven's newest angels. Loving Mother of Sarah (Craig). Proud Grandmother to Logan, Lucas, Abby and Dylan. Dear Sister to Dan (Cathy), the late Wayne (the late Brigitte). Amazing Aunt to Denise and George (Erika). Adoring Great Aunt to Bailey (Mitchell), Belize and Calvin. Barbara will be greatly missed and remembered by many lifelong friends and other relatives in Northern Ontario. Barbara was actively involved in many programs at the YWCA Active Seniors Centre in Hamilton as well as volunteering. A very special thanks to all the staff at St. Peter's Hospital for all their care and compassion with Barbara. DUE TO COVID RESTRICTIONS, VISITATION WILL BE SUBJECT TO RESTRICTIONS THAT MAY REQUIRE VISITORS TO BE MADE TO WAIT TO MEET NUMBERS ALLOWED IN THE FUNERAL HOME AT ANY TIME. MASKS ARE REQUIRED. Visitation will be held at P.X. DERMODY FUNERAL HOME, 796 Upper Gage Ave., on Sunday, September 6, 2020 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Cremation to follow. In Lieu of flowers please send donations to the YWCA Active Seniors Centre of Hamilton. www.dermodys.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
P.X. Dermody Funeral Homes - Upper Gage Avenue
796 Upper Gage Avenue
Hamilton, ON L8V 4K4
905-388-4141
