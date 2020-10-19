It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of our Dear Mother, Barbara Ciach, on October 16, 2020, at the age of 83, with her family by her side. Mom leaves us to reunite with her loving husband, Bill and her daughter, Marilyn. Barbara was the beloved Mother of Kim (Robbie), Joe (Kerrie) and Valerie (Ronald) and step-mother to William and Ted. Cherished by her Grandchildren, Joe (Jessica), Troy (Krista), Terri-Lynn (Jordan), Justin (April), Taylor, Darcie, Samantha and Alyssa and many great grandchildren. She will be lovingly remembered by her siblings, Dorothy, Bob (Joan), Ellen (Orville) and Elsie (Dave) and her many nieces and nephews. Barbara was predeceased by her parents, Donald and Edna and her brothers, Ray and Jimmy. She will be remembered as a devoted Wife, Mother and Grandmother. She treasured her children and she loved her role of Grandma/Nana. She embraced the moments spent with family. Barbara was a loyal employee at Lucky Strike Bowlerama along with her husband, Bill. She had a love for cats, sharing a cup of tea with family or friends, cooking and baking and participating in the family sport of bowling. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. The family would like to thank the staff at Grace Villa Nursing Home for their care and compassion over the last couple of years. Visitation will take place at DONALD V. BROWN FUNERAL HOME 36 Lake Ave. Drive, Stoney Creek on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, please visit the Donald V. Brown website to register for a convenient visitation time. A private family service will be held on Wednesday, October 21st, 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to make a donation to the Alzheimer’s Society on behalf of their Mother, Barbara.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store