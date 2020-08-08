1/2
Barbara Coleman
1929-12-12 - 2020-08-05
On August 5th at St Peter's hospital, in her 91st year, we said goodbye to our mom, our Nana and our friend. Predeceased by her husband Ronald(1991), Barbara leaves behind her children Lorraine (Med predeceased 2014), Lynne(Don) , Carole and Dean, her grandchildren Elisha and Jeff, Corey, Tyler and Jessica, Shannon and Brad, Amy and Johann, Mathew, and her great-grandchildren Ella, Michael, Joshua and Thomas. Mom was extremely proud of her family and often told them how "special" they were! Predeceased by her brother Charles(1998) she is survived by her sister in law Beryl Hoyle and childhood friend Rhoda Kitchen both in the UK. Family - Eunice and David Moss, Christine and Ron Davidson and many nieces and nephews both here and in the UK. Mom had many dear friends but those especially close in recent years include Monica Leach, Vicky Underhill, Dorothy Parfitt, Winnie and Gerald Sleep. A celebration of life will be postponed until such time as larger gatherings are permitted. Cremation has taken place. In mom's memory donations can be made to either the Heart and Stroke foundation or the ALS Society. Thanks to St Peter's staff especially Matthew, SW. you are the one who held us together and always made your kindness and compassion seem effortless. Dr Selby ,Dr Khera, Kathy F. at the LIHN, and visiting nurses Carla and Marion, and the PSW's who helped us care for mom at home. Matthew 5:4 Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 8, 2020.
