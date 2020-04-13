|
Passed away peacefully in her sleep at Norfolk General Hospital Nursing Home on April 10, 2020, at the age of 72. Raised in Dundas and a graduate of Parkside High School, Barbara loved animals and over the years took in hundreds of both strays and purebreds, from turtles and salamanders to cats and dogs. She loved serving the public and developed long-standing relationships with her customers and coworkers at Jordan Livingston Furs, Robinson's Fur Department and Sears, and later in her career at the Canada Revenue Agency in Hamilton. She was a past member of the Hamilton United Empire Loyalist's Society. She loved to decorate and spent many happy hours wandering antique stores, thrift shops and garage sales to find a perfect addition for her magnificent collections of treasures. She was a skilled seamstress, crafter and planner, always working on a new way to bring beauty and function to the home she shared with Ron Nelson, her husband. Greatly loved by her children Steve Bianco (Lynn McBrearty), Miranda Bianco, Matthew Bianco (Deborah Bianco) and Melanie Bianco, her granddaughters Madison Bianco, Taylor Bianco and Tarryn Bianco and grandson Jacob Slominski. Sister to Derrell Smith (Debbie Smith) and aunt to Allison, Elizabeth and Sarah, she is predeceased by her son, Stacy, and parents, Earl Dean and Kathleen Edith Smith (nee Scott). Interment at Port Dover Cemetery. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Simcoe and District Humane Society is greatly appreciated. Notes of sympathy and condolence may be left at www.donaldvbrown.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 13, 2020