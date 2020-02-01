|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Barbara on January 28, 2020 in her 86th year. Beloved wife to the late Max Matchen. Dear sister to John McCulloch (Mosina), Ann Kekonius (Bjorn) and the late Ronald McCulloch (Margaret). She is predeceased by her parents Stuart and Dorothy McCulloch. She was a loving aunt to David (Kathleen), Lauren (Allan), Christine (Duane), Rebecca (Jeffery), Sarah, Erik and great-aunt to Alexander, Sebastian, Aiden, Kaitland, Olivia, Jack, Sydney and Allison. She will also be fondly remembered by her stepson, Wayne and his wife Elisabeth and their daughter Meredith. Her family will receive friends at the Cresmount Funeral Home, 322 Fennell Ave. E. on Sunday from 2-4 p.m. A service will take place on Monday at 11 a.m. in the chapel. Interment in Grove Cemetery in Dundas. In lieu of flowers, donations to the SPCA or a would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences can be made at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 1, 2020