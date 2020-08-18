1/2
Barbara Elaine WOODHOUSE
Entered peacefully into rest on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Stedman Community Hospice at the age of 70. Beloved wife of Larry Fay, loving mother to Craig (Erin) and Jamie (Kevin). Dear grandmother of Kaelyn, Colin and Daniel. Loved sister of Judy (Mike), David (Maureen), Donald (Terri), and Ken (Chris). Also survived by her many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. A special thank you to all the staff at Stedman Community Hospice for all of their care and compassion. Visitation will be on Thursday, August 20, 2-4pm and 7-9pm at Miller Funeral Chapel, 28 Caithness St. E., Caledonia. A family service will be held Friday at 11am in the chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made directly to Stedman Community Hospice.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 18, 2020.
