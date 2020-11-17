It is with heavy hearts that we announce the death of our mother, Barbara Ferracuti, on November 16, 2020 in her 90th year at St. Joseph's Villa in Dundas Ontario. We know Mom will be very happy to take her seat at the banquet table with the Lord. Barbara was born November 27, 1930 in Hamilton Ontario. She is preceded in death by her husband Ralph (Red), sister, Betty Greer, brother, Jim Murray, brother-in-law Peter Greer and son-in-law Bill Corbett. She is survived by her children, Andrea (Bob) Bishop, Denise (Terry) Ferracuti, Brenda Corbett, Joe (Darlene) Ferracuti, and Chris (Christine) Ferracuti. She was known as a fun-loving gambling Gramma to Andrew, Alex (Paul), Lise-Ann, Emma (Bryce), Mark, Christian (Amanda), Alanna, Lucas (Andrea), Amelia, and Nathan, and a great-grandmother to Abbott. Mom lived a simple life. She enjoyed many years working at Lifesavers Canada, and was an active member of St. John the Baptist church in Burlington, and Our Lady of Lourdes church in Hamilton. Her sense of humour and compassionate spirit will live within us. Due to COVID 19, private family services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Margaret's Place Hospice at St. Joseph's Villa, would be appreciated by the family.