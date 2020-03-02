|
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Barbara (Jewill) Fulford. Predeceased by spouse William Fulford and sister Peggy (Alex) Filshie. Loving aunt of Margaret (Doug) Leask; Marion (Paul) Collyer; Barb (Jim) Hagarty and Bob (Sheila) Filshie. Stepmother of Jane (Barry) Smythe; David (Susan) Fulford and Rick (Michele) Fulford. Dearly missed by goddaughter Brenda Missen and Sisters-in-law Barbara (David) and Helen (Ted) Fulford and their families. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 7th from 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. prior to a 2 p.m. service of remembrance at First United Church, 16 William St W, Waterloo, ON. As expressions of sympathy, condolences for the family and donations to Doctors without borders or the United Church of Canada may be arranged through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street South, Waterloo at 519-745-8445 or www.erbgood.com.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 2, 2020