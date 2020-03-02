Home

POWERED BY

Services
Erb & Good Family Funeral Home
171 King Street South
Waterloo, ON N2J 1P7
519-745-8445
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
First United Church
16 William St W
Waterloo, ON
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
2:00 PM
First United Church
16 William St W
Waterloo, ON
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara FULFORD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara (Jewill) FULFORD


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara (Jewill) FULFORD Obituary
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Barbara (Jewill) Fulford. Predeceased by spouse William Fulford and sister Peggy (Alex) Filshie. Loving aunt of Margaret (Doug) Leask; Marion (Paul) Collyer; Barb (Jim) Hagarty and Bob (Sheila) Filshie. Stepmother of Jane (Barry) Smythe; David (Susan) Fulford and Rick (Michele) Fulford. Dearly missed by goddaughter Brenda Missen and Sisters-in-law Barbara (David) and Helen (Ted) Fulford and their families. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 7th from 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. prior to a 2 p.m. service of remembrance at First United Church, 16 William St W, Waterloo, ON. As expressions of sympathy, condolences for the family and donations to Doctors without borders or the United Church of Canada may be arranged through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street South, Waterloo at 519-745-8445 or www.erbgood.com.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -