Barbara GASPICH

It is with great sadness we announce the peaceful passing of Barbara on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at the age of 75. Beloved wife of Steve for 56 wonderful years. Loving mother of Joe (Tina), and Joanne (Jamie). Proud grandmother of David (Kristi), Daniel (Ryan), Nicole and Olivia. Great-grandmother of Aiden and Jake. Dear sister of Mary Jazvac (Frank) and sister-in-law of Anica Filipcic (the late Marijan). Wonderful aunt to Davor Filipcic (Suzanne), Kristina Dragun (Nik), and Michelle Jazvac. Barbara will be lovingly remembered by her many relatives and friends in Canada and Croatia. A heartfelt thank you to the wonderful team at the Juravinski Hospital for their kind and compassionate care. In accordance with the regulations of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario all visitations, funerals and interments are restricted to a specified number of attendees. Visitation at the MARKEY-DERMODY FUNERAL HOME, 1774 King Street East (at Kenilworth) on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 from 5-9 p.m. Vigil Prayers at 7:30 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Holy Cross Croatian Catholic Church, 1883 King Street East, Hamilton on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. All visitors will be required to wear a face covering, as well as provide name and telephone number to funeral home staff. Please follow the directions of the funeral home staff upon arrival. In lieu of flowers, donations to Holy Cross Church would be appreciated by the family.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Markey-Dermody Funeral Home
1774 King Street East
Hamilton, ON L8K1V7
9055471121
