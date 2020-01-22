Home

Barbara (Summers) GAVIN

Aged 72, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 20, 2020 in Hamilton, Ont. Predeceased by her husband Bob Sr, mother Patricia and sister Debra. Survived by her children Sherrie (Gareth), Bob Jr, and Bonnie (Paul); her grandchildren Jamie, Jordan (Eric), and Robbie; and her siblings John (Carol), Linda (Jean), Jerry, Pat and Liz. Barbara was an avid quilter and bingo player who spent many years working at Zellers prior to her retirement. Special thanks to her friend Pat for her companionship and loving care. A celebration of Barbara's life will be held at Circle of Life Cremation and Burial Centre, 100 King St E, Dundas on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 1 p.m.-4 p.m. Service commencing at 1:30 p.m. (additional parking at the Air Force Club). Donations to Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice for their kindness and support would be appreciated. "Absent from the body, present with the Lord." 2 Cor 5:8b Condolences, memories and photos may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 22, 2020
