Barbara Helen MORIN
June 12, 1927 - November 5, 2020 After 93 wonderful years, over 69 of them married to Joseph "Lorne", "Helen" passed away peacefully at Arbour Creek Care Centre. Beloved mother of Paul (Suzanne) a loving Nana to Meaghan (Zheng), Matthew, Daniel (Meghan), Krista (Eric) and Brett. Fondly loved as G.G. to Jax, Isabella, Nathaniel, Luca and Noah. Helen was predeceased by her son Craig and grandsons Justin and Brandon who she can take care of again in heaven. Helen managed to outlive many family and friends and at her request cremation has been done and a small immediate family only gathering has taken place. Loved by many she will certainly be missed by those that new her well. Rest in Peace, we will always love you.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 12, 2020.
