Peacefully, surrounded by the love of her family, Barbara passed away Monday evening. Pre-deceased by beloved husband Bob (2012) and cherished son Ken (1975), she is survived by her loving daughters Karen (John) and Susan. Barbara adored her grandchildren Sandy (Len), Tara (Roupen), Justin, Jason, James, Jessica and Logan as well as her great grand-children Nicole, Noah, Megan and Nathan. She will also be missed by her close friend, Joanne. Barbara and Bob (Married Feb 3, 1944), lived most of their lives together in Strathcona Gardens, Burlington. In addition to raising their family, Barbara volunteered as a cub leader and at Joseph Brant Hospital. She belonged to the Burlington Golf & Country Club, Curling Club and was an avid bridge player. Barbara especially loved Christmas and made it special for her whole family, memories that will be forever cherished. "Softly a voice says, 'She's gone' but joyfully many voices cry out 'Here she comes!'" Special thanks to all of the caring staff at Indian Point (Chartwell Brant Centre). A private family service will be held on Saturday, August 22nd.



