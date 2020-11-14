1/1
Barbara Irene BROWN
Born June 22, 1933 in Brighton, Sussex, England. Passed away peacefully at Cama Woodlands on Friday, November 6, 2020 at the age of 87. Beloved wife of the late Francis Brown (2002). Loving father of Kevin Brown, Stephen Brown (Kelli Ashton-Brown) and Eric Brown (Jeanine). Aunt and mother figure of Sandi Harris (Derry) and David Harris (Barb). Proud grandmother of Nicholas Drescher-Brown (Kate), Hilary Drescher-Brown, Breanna Vermeersch (Brandon), Danielle Ashton-Brown, Dylan Ashton-Brown, Nathan Groves-Brown, Mark VanDuyvenvoorde and Nicole Brown. Cherished great-grandmother of Klay and Hailey Vermeersch, and Emily Toplin. Dear sister of Betty Laycock (Tony), Jim Harris (Dawn), John Harris (Linda) and the late Dave Harris and late Trevor Harris. Barbara will also be greatly missed by her extended family and friends. A special thank you to all the staff at Cama Woodlands for their loving and compassionate care. As per Barbara's wishes, cremation has taken place. A private family interment at Burlington Memorial Gardens has taken place. For those who wish, donations in memory of Barbara to the Canadian Cancer Society would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 14, 2020.
