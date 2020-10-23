1/
Barbara J. STEWART
1936-12-18 - 2020-10-16
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed peacefully in Huntsville, ON, on Friday, October 16th. Barbara was predeceased by her loving husband "Jack" and daughter Sue Ann Clark. Barbara was a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and she will be missed by family and friends. Barbara will be greatly missed and forever remembered by her sons, John and Andrew. The Stewart family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Huntsville Memorial Hospital and Hospice for their compassionate care and humanity. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Huntsville Memorial Hospital and Hospice would be greatly appreciated. At this time, there will be no visitation or service. In keeping with Barbara's wishes, she will be cremated and laid to rest at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, alongside her loving husband. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, plans to hold A Celebration of Life will be decided at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved