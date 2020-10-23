Passed peacefully in Huntsville, ON, on Friday, October 16th. Barbara was predeceased by her loving husband "Jack" and daughter Sue Ann Clark. Barbara was a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and she will be missed by family and friends. Barbara will be greatly missed and forever remembered by her sons, John and Andrew. The Stewart family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Huntsville Memorial Hospital and Hospice for their compassionate care and humanity. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Huntsville Memorial Hospital and Hospice would be greatly appreciated. At this time, there will be no visitation or service. In keeping with Barbara's wishes, she will be cremated and laid to rest at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, alongside her loving husband. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, plans to hold A Celebration of Life will be decided at a later date.



