Barbara (Bath) LAUGHLAND
Peacefully entered Eternal Life on Friday, September 25, 2020 at the age of 87. Wife of the late Andrew Laughland (2013). Mother to daughter Jane (Stewart), and sons James (Kate) and Drew (Barbara). Loving Nana of Kelsi (Alex), Adam, Rebekah, Abigail, Andrew Jacob. Sister-in-law of Bernice and Marg. Predeceased by her brothers Douglas, Montgomery, and Maynard. Following her wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family service was held. In lieu of donations, Barbara requests to please take someone out for lunch as her belief was the most precious gift was the gift of your time. Arrangements entrusted to Markey-Dermody Funeral Home. "Those who live in the Lord, never see each other for the last time"


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Markey-Dermody Funeral Home
1774 King Street East
Hamilton, ON L8K1V7
9055471121
