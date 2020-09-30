Peacefully entered Eternal Life on Friday, September 25, 2020 at the age of 87. Wife of the late Andrew Laughland (2013). Mother to daughter Jane (Stewart), and sons James (Kate) and Drew (Barbara). Loving Nana of Kelsi (Alex), Adam, Rebekah, Abigail, Andrew Jacob. Sister-in-law of Bernice and Marg. Predeceased by her brothers Douglas, Montgomery, and Maynard. Following her wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family service was held. In lieu of donations, Barbara requests to please take someone out for lunch as her belief was the most precious gift was the gift of your time. Arrangements entrusted to Markey-Dermody Funeral Home. "Those who live in the Lord, never see each other for the last time"