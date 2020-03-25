Home

Ballard Minor Funeral Home
315 Broad Street East
Dunnville, ON N1A 1G4
905-774-7277
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Paul's Anglican Church
233 Lock St W
Dunnville, ON
Passed away peacefully after a lengthy illness on Friday March 6, 2020 at the Haldimand War Memorial Hospital, Dunnville in her 82nd year. Beloved wife of Karl Link. After careful consideration, and in light of the recent government directives which prohibit public gatherings of 50+ people, the family has decided to postpone the celebration of life that was to be held on Saturday March 28, 2020. When the situation surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic becomes clearer, an announcement of a new date and time will be made on the Ballard Minor Funeral Home website. Friends are invited to send condolences and sign the Book of Memories at www.ballardminorfh.ca.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 25, 2020
