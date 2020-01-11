Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara BEAUDOIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Lynn BEAUDOIN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Lynn BEAUDOIN In Memoriam
In loving memory of a wonderful daughter, wife, mother, friend and grandmother,who was taken from us, January 12, 2010. Ten years have passed and the memories are all precious. You were an amazing and special woman in so many ways. We think of you every day and celebrate the Holidays your way. We miss your smile and laughter, you will never be forgotten. To lose a Mum so special is a tragedy indeed, For you were such a comfort always there for every need. And special times like Christmas can be very hard to bear, It just seems unbelievable to think that you're not there. But through the grief and sorrow there's a little ray of sun, That comes with all the memories of happy times and fun. Nothing ever takes away the pain of losing you But all the lovely memories will last a lifetime through. ~ Love Always, Dave, Gen (Mike), Megan (Yossi), Michelle (Justin), Holly (Jeff), and your grandkids; Jager, Jorja, Hunter, Carson, Brooklynn, Madilyn, and Caden
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -