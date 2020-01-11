|
In loving memory of a wonderful daughter, wife, mother, friend and grandmother,who was taken from us, January 12, 2010. Ten years have passed and the memories are all precious. You were an amazing and special woman in so many ways. We think of you every day and celebrate the Holidays your way. We miss your smile and laughter, you will never be forgotten. To lose a Mum so special is a tragedy indeed, For you were such a comfort always there for every need. And special times like Christmas can be very hard to bear, It just seems unbelievable to think that you're not there. But through the grief and sorrow there's a little ray of sun, That comes with all the memories of happy times and fun. Nothing ever takes away the pain of losing you But all the lovely memories will last a lifetime through. ~ Love Always, Dave, Gen (Mike), Megan (Yossi), Michelle (Justin), Holly (Jeff), and your grandkids; Jager, Jorja, Hunter, Carson, Brooklynn, Madilyn, and Caden
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 11, 2020