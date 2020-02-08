Home

Barbara Margaret "Kay" BOYKO


1943 - 04
Boyko, Barbara Margaret "Kay" April 2, 1943 - Feb. 11, 2019 "In loving memory of Barbara Boyko, much loved wife, mother and Yaya". Rabbit, Mom, Yaya: One year has passed without you. Sometimes it feels like forever since we've seen you, but other times it feels just like moments ago. When you left, you left us with so many beautiful memories and traditions that are being carried on by all of us. The love you made everyone feel, the warmth and comfort you brought to those around you, and of course your quick wit and humour are things we all miss the most every day, but are things we will cherish forever. Even though we are sad, we are so thankful for the years you were with us. You would be so proud of your children and grandchildren, as I am. You done good Rabbit ! Missed and loved always and by so many. Forever in our hearts, your husband Bill, your children Billy (JEN), Brooke (Scott), Brittany (Dean) and your grandchildren Mackenzie, Noah, Jack, Avery, Jonas, Tad, and Jenson.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 8, 2020
