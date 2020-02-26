Home

Cherished memories of our beloved sister, sister-in-law, aunt and great-aunt, Barbara. Now reunited with our parents Tom and Saranne. We speak of her often, but no words can express our feelings of loss. We recall her boundless love and compassion for everyone. She is always in our thoughts and we yearn for those wonderful days we were all together. No one loved is ever gone and she is loved so much... "Always in my heart" - Beth, Bob and family
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 26, 2020
