1/1
Barbara Shirley Waldron
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Due to complications of Alzheimer's, peacefully at Sunrise Retirement Home, Burlington. Born in Ottawa, Ontario to William and Margaret Wylie, she married Bruce Roland Waldron, who preceded her in death in 2010. Barbara was rarely still, preferring to care for her family and friends. She worked in many crafts, delighting in learning new skills. Many friends and family were recipients of the fruits of her labours. In addition she volunteered at Joseph Brant Wellness House for many years. Despite severe arthritis and two knee replacements she could be seen walking in her neighbourhood daily, head down, arms swinging, driving ahead. Barbara is survived by her sister Eileen Bashak, brother Jack (Belva), brother Robert (William) and sister-in-law Doreen; her four sons and their spouses Kenneth (Judi); Keith (Shirley), Neil (Tracy), David (Terry). Much loved grandmother to WillIam, Lee, Karen, Wesley, Trevor, Kyle, and Kristy; plus many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Interment will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations to the Alzheimer's Society of Canada are welcome. Friends are invited to sign the book of visitation at www.dbburlington.ca. Special thanks are given to the staff of Sunrise Retirement Home in Burlington who treated Barbara with love, respect and kindness.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DODSWORTH & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - BURLINGTON
2241 NEW STREET
Burlington, ON L7R 1J2
(905) 637-5233
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DODSWORTH & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - BURLINGTON

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved