It is with heavy hearts and deep sadness that we announce the passing of Barbara Valerie Calder. After a brief battle with cancer on Sunday May 24th, 2020 at the age of 83. Beloved wife of Douglas Calder for over 62 years and cherished mother to Christopher (Brenda) Jennifer (David), Michael (Merja). Adoring grandmother to Zachary, and Kristin Calder. Predeceased by her parents Tom and Edna Fieldhouse. Her caring and thoughtful generosity as well as her intelligence and sense of humour will be greatly missed. Her infectious laughter will be remembered by all who knew her. Always there to listen and offer guidance or support to her family, whom meant the world to her. For those who wish, donations in memory of Val to the Carpenter Hospice would be sincerely appreciated. Rest in Peace Val. www.smithsfh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 27, 2020.