Barbara Wachner
1960-08-09 - 2020-09-29
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Barbara Wachner at St. Joseph's Hospital in Hamilton, ON. Much loved mother of Krista Stultz. Dear daughter of Hans and Ursula Wachner, and dear sister of Thomas Wachner. Best friend of Monique Jacobson. Barbara is survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins in Canada and Germany. "Rest in Peace dear Daughter" God saw you getting tired, When a cure was not to be. So He wrapped his arms around you, and whispered, "come to me." You didn't deserve what you went through, So He gave you rest. God's garden must be beautiful, He only takes the best And when I saw you sleeping, So peaceful and free from pain I could not wish you back To suffer that again. Condolences, memories and photos may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
CIRCLE OF LIFE CREMATION AND BURIAL CENTRE
100 King St. E
Dundas, ON L9H 1C4
(905) 628-8558
