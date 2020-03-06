Home

POWERED BY

Services
Glen Oaks Reception Centre - Mississauga/Oakville
3164 Ninth Line (403 & Dundas St.)
Mississauga/Oakville, ON L6H 7A8
905-257-1100
Resources
More Obituaries for Barica Jazvac
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barica Jazvac

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barica Jazvac Obituary
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Barica on Monday, March 2, 2020 at the Oakville Memorial Hospital at the age of 91. Born in the small village of Draganic in Croatia, she moved to Canada with the family in 1964. Beloved wife of Josip for over 63 years. Loving mother of Mary (Joseph Kusecek) and George (Pamela Jazvac). Proud grandmother of Dennis, Michael, Nicholas, Kristan and great-grandmother to Dylan and Austin. Predeceased by her brother Juraj Vrbanic (Barica) and nephew Branko, in Croatia. Barica will be deeply missed by all her cousins, Ivan Jazvac (Barbara), Kresimir Jazvac (Marica), Branko Jazvac and a large extended family. Barica was a dedicated and loving caregiver to husband Josip for over 18 years after he suffered a life-altering stroke. Barica will always be remembered for her nurturing personality, generosity, kindness and her love of baking for her family, especially strudel and palacinke for her grandchildren. The family would like to thank the management and staff at the Northridge Long Term Care Centre for their kindness and compassion over the past two years, and the nursing staff at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital. Visitation will be held at Glen Oaks Funeral Home, 3164 Ninth Line, Oakville (at Dundas St.) 905-257-8822 on Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 5-9 p.m., with Vigil services from 8-8:30 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, March 9, at 10 a.m. at the Holy Trinity Croatian Church on 2110 Trafalgar Road in Oakville. Burial to follow at Glen Oaks Cemetery. Online condolences can be made through www.glenoaks.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barica's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -