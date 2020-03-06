|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Barica on Monday, March 2, 2020 at the Oakville Memorial Hospital at the age of 91. Born in the small village of Draganic in Croatia, she moved to Canada with the family in 1964. Beloved wife of Josip for over 63 years. Loving mother of Mary (Joseph Kusecek) and George (Pamela Jazvac). Proud grandmother of Dennis, Michael, Nicholas, Kristan and great-grandmother to Dylan and Austin. Predeceased by her brother Juraj Vrbanic (Barica) and nephew Branko, in Croatia. Barica will be deeply missed by all her cousins, Ivan Jazvac (Barbara), Kresimir Jazvac (Marica), Branko Jazvac and a large extended family. Barica was a dedicated and loving caregiver to husband Josip for over 18 years after he suffered a life-altering stroke. Barica will always be remembered for her nurturing personality, generosity, kindness and her love of baking for her family, especially strudel and palacinke for her grandchildren. The family would like to thank the management and staff at the Northridge Long Term Care Centre for their kindness and compassion over the past two years, and the nursing staff at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital. Visitation will be held at Glen Oaks Funeral Home, 3164 Ninth Line, Oakville (at Dundas St.) 905-257-8822 on Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 5-9 p.m., with Vigil services from 8-8:30 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, March 9, at 10 a.m. at the Holy Trinity Croatian Church on 2110 Trafalgar Road in Oakville. Burial to follow at Glen Oaks Cemetery. Online condolences can be made through www.glenoaks.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 6, 2020