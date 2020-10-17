1/1
Barica (Barbara) VUCINA
It is with heavy hearts and sadness that we announce the passing of Barica at the Juravinski Hospital on Thursday, October 15, 2020 in her 70th year. Leaving to mourn her death is her best friend and husband Franjo and her loving sons Frank and Jeremy. Baba will always be in the hearts of her loving grandchildren Zev, Lola, Kassie, Darla and Tristan. Dear sister of Joza (Ankica) Paljug in Croatia, sister in law of Alojzija Vucina, Slavica (Stjepan) Kralj, Tomo (Mirjana) Vucina in Canada, Barica (Slave) Borkovic in Croatia and Carole Vucina in France. Predeceased by her parents Jura and Barica Paljug and her in-laws Nikola and Barbara Vucina, brothers and sisters-in-law Stjepan (Dragica) Vucina, Anka (Ivan) Kuzmanovic, Joza (Alojzija) Vucina, Nikola Vucina, Jandra Vucina and Danica (Joza) Crnaric. She will be missed by many nieces, nephews, family and friends in Canada, Croatia and France. In accordance with the regulations of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario due to COVID-19, all visitations, funerals and interments are restricted to a specified number of attendees. All visitors will be required to wear a face covering, as well as provide name and telephone number to funeral home staff. Visitation at MARKEY-DERMODY FUNERAL HOME, 1774 King Street East (at Kenilworth) on Tuesday from 6-9 p.m. with Rosary at 7:30 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Holy Cross Croatian Church, 1883 King Street East, on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 10 a.m. Interment Our Lady of the Angels Cemetery.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Markey-Dermody Funeral Home
1774 King Street East
Hamilton, ON L8K1V7
9055471121
