After a brief illness, Barrie passed away peacefully with his loving wife Mary and daughter Janet by his side. Barrie is survived by his wife Mary, sister Vivian (Howard), daughters Janet (Mike) and Dianne (Greg) and son Robert (Sheree), grandchildren Will, Cole (Charlotte), Jay (Shaelyn), Emily, Ethan, Sydni, Rachel, Julie and Jack, great grandson Arlo, and many nieces and nephews.Born in Hull, Yorkshire, England, Barrie and his young family moved to Canada to start a new life. Barrie worked at Firestone, Hamilton for many years before starting his own business with his son. An entrepreneur who never sat still, Barrie was still working up until his recent illness.



