Barrie Brooker
1937-05-27 - 2020-05-18
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Barrie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
After a brief illness, Barrie passed away peacefully with his loving wife Mary and daughter Janet by his side. Barrie is survived by his wife Mary, sister Vivian (Howard), daughters Janet (Mike) and Dianne (Greg) and son Robert (Sheree), grandchildren Will, Cole (Charlotte), Jay (Shaelyn), Emily, Ethan, Sydni, Rachel, Julie and Jack, great grandson Arlo, and many nieces and nephews.Born in Hull, Yorkshire, England, Barrie and his young family moved to Canada to start a new life. Barrie worked at Firestone, Hamilton for many years before starting his own business with his son. An entrepreneur who never sat still, Barrie was still working up until his recent illness.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved