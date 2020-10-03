Barrie Dickinson

Surrounded by his family, in his 73rd yr, passed away peacefully on September 26th, 2020. Beloved husband of Hilda, proud father of David (Rebecca), Graham (Mary), loving poppa of Emma, Nolan, Quinn and Blake. Barrie will be greatly missed by his siblings, Michael and Ann. Barrie was a proud retiree of Stelco Steel where he worked for more than 36 years. Cremation has taken place and a private family funeral will take place at the Binbrook United Church Cemetery. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. As an expression of condolences, donations to the Heart and Stroke foundation or your local food bank would be appreciated. Online condolences and notes of sympathy may be left at www.donaldvbrown.ca