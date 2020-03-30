|
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Barry Edward Penrose at his home on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at the age of 65. Devoted and beloved husband of Mary for 47 years. He will be forever missed by his loving children Jeremy (Elizabeth), Jenny (Nelson) and Nathan (Meagan). Cherished grandfather of his treasured grandchildren Ashley, Kylie, Evan and Caroline. Survived by and will be deeply missed by his father Edward and dearest sister Lynda. Barry will also be fondly remembered by many extended family members and friends. In keeping with Barry's wishes, cremation has taken place. As an expression of sympathy, donations made to Diabetes Canada or The War Amps would be greatly appreciated. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 30, 2020