After a long and hard fought battle, Barry in his 58th year passed away on May 14, 2020 at Welland Hospital. Beloved son of Jim and Eileen (deceased), brother of Karen, Robbie (deceased), Pat (deceased), Richard and Gerry, uncle of Tammy, Jay, Chris, Kim, Craig and Maxwell, great uncle of Julia, Emily, Elena and Autumn. At Barry's request cremation has taken place. A time of remembrance will take place at a later date. Barry, you were loved and you are missed.



