It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Barry Hewson on August 21st, 2020 in the comfort of his home. Barry was born into the horse racing industry and was dedicated to his career with the Ontario Jockey Club/Woodbine Entertainment for the better part of 40 years. His other passions included car racing with his wife at the Oakville-Trafalgar Light Car Club and sailing his boat Ennismore with his sister Jill, and sons Sean and Chris. Barry is survived by his best friend and wife Betty, two sons, Sean and Chris (Kendall), sisters Jill Barnes, Carol Bowers (Doug), brother Jack, brothers-in-law Gord Hasselfeldt (Jane), John Hasselfeldt (Bonnie), and sister-in-law Sharon Way (Gary). Uncle Barry will be fondly remembered by his many nieces and nephews. Visitation at Scott Early Funeral Home, 21 James St., MILTON on Wednesday, August 26th 2-4pm and 7-9pm. Due to capacity restrictions you may be asked to wait at the visitation. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Canadian Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation (cpff.ca
) or a charity of your choice
. Nothing beautiful is ever really lost...those we have loved live on in our hearts forever.