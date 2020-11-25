In the early morning Sunday November 22, 2020 Barry peacefully passed away in his sleep. Barry joins his loving wife Cathy who left us three years ago. Barry and Cathy were married in July 1961 and lived most of their lives in Burlington, Ontario. Barry leaves his two sons, David (Andrea) and John and sister-in-law Leslie (Alan) and Elspeth (Bill-d). Barry was grandfather to six grandchildren: Samuel, Jessica, Olivia (David's children) and Andrew, Adam, Brittany (John's children). Barry was the fifth child of Sydney and Ethel Pappin of Hamilton, Ontario and pre-deceased by his siblings Sydney, Karen, Lenore and Thora. Barry was a proud husband, father, grandfather and friend to many. His love of family and never ending desire to give to all he touched will not be forgotten. Barry will me missed but we are thankful he has found peace and is once again at Cathy's side. Due to the times we all find ourselves in, a memorial to celebrate Barry's life will be held at a future time, but until then, please raise a glass and make a cheer to Barry for a life well lived. At Barry's request cremation has taken place.



