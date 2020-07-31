1/1
Barry William REED
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Barry Reed, peacefully at Joseph Brant hospital in Burlington on Monday, July 27, 2020 at the age of 73. He will be forever remembered by the Reed family, Jan Bolton, Jeff Reed (Brianna), Jennifer Clark (Kevin) and James Reed (Laura Hutchings). Proud grandfather of Ellie Clark. Dear brother of the late Lynn Bailey (Steve). Barry will also be fondly remembered by the extended Reed family as well as numerous friends. A great outdoorsman, Barry can now cross country snowshoe on pristine powder, hike new trails and canoe in unexplored rivers and lakes. As per his wishes, private cremation has taken place. To honour and celebrate Barry's life, we welcome friends and family to join us at the Dundas Valley Golf & Curling Club, 10 Woodleys Ln, Dundas, on Friday, August 7, 2020 from 5-10 p.m. to enjoy some food, drinks and to share your fondest memories of Barry. As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, donations in Barry's memory to Hamilton Burlington SPCA would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
