Peacefully at St. Peter's Hospital at Chedoke on Sunday, January 26, 2020 in his 92nd year. Beloved husband of Joan for 70 years. Loving father of Philip (Sherry), Neil (Lorraine), Kerry and Alan. Proud grandfather of Michael (Victoria), Steven (Alexia), Katie (Chris), Bryan, Courtney (Brent) and Megan (Mark) and great-grandfather to Owen, Clark, Daymin, Blake and Brandon. He is survived by his sister Caroline (the late Bruce) and predeceased by his sisters May and Marguerite. Also a dear uncle to many nieces and nephews. Basil was a former Westinghouse employee and a retired teacher, with the Lincoln County School Board. The family will receive friends at DODSWORTH & BROWN Funeral Home, ANCASTER CHAPEL 378 Wilson Street East, Ancaster, 905-648-3852 on Tuesday from 7-9 p.m. Funeral Service will take place on Wednesday at 1 p.m. in the chapel. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Salvation Army-Meadowlands Corps, or the Mount Forest Camp Fund would be appreciated by the family.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 30, 2020