Basil LOHWINOW
Passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, at St. Joseph's Hospital in his 94th year. Survived by his loving wife Irene of 67 years. Beloved father of son George and daughter Lucy. Cherished Didi of Dominique and great Didi of Nevie and Lydia. He is also survived by his brother Tony. He will also be missed by his extended family and friends. Basil was the highly regarded pastry chef at the famous Chicken Roost Restaurant in Hamilton and then Carmen's Banquet Centre. He was highly respected as a supporter and builder of the Russian Orthodox Church on Sanford. In accordance with the regulations of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario due to COVID-19, all visitations, funerals and interments are restricted to a specified number of attendees. All visitors will be required to wear a face covering, as well as provide name and telephone number to funeral home staff. Due to COVID restrictions, a private family service will take place on Friday November 20, 2020 at 11:00a.m. with burial to follow at Woodland Cemetery. Due to COVID-19, a memorial dinner will be announced and held at a later date. Parking available at MARLATT FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTRE, 615 Main Street East, Hamilton.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Marlatt Funeral Home & Cremation Centre
615 Main Street East
Hamilton, ON L8M1J4
9055286303
