Peacefully at West Lincoln Memorial Hospital, The Lord took home His servant Bauk Vandenbos on Monday, February 10, 2020 at the age of 87. Beloved wife of the late John Vandenbos (2016). Dear mother of Annette and Henk Nobel, Teresa and Jack VanDuyn, Ron and Marcy, Stan and Shelley and Bernice and Leonard Wubs. Much loved grandmother of 23 grandchildren and 39 great-grandchildren. She will be missed by her sister Deli van der Veen, brothers Ike Vanderwoude, and John (Grace) Vanderwoude, and also by her in-laws Nell Vanderwoude, Ann Vanderwoude, Mike (Barb) Vandenbos, and Ge van den Bos. Predeceased by her great-granddaughter Jillian Vandenbos, brother Ed Vanderwoude, and in-laws Renze van der Veen, Swany Vanderwoude, and Henk Vandenbos. Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. at CORNERSTONE CANADIAN REFORMED CHURCH, 353 Stonechurch Rd.E., Hamilton, where a Memorial Service will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Rev. J. Louwerse officiating. Interment service will be held at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens prior to the service at 9:45 a.m.; all are welcome to join the family. If so desired, donations can be made in Bauk's memory to the Anchor Association as expressions of sympathy. Please sign the Tribute Wall at www.kitchingsteepeandludwig.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 12, 2020