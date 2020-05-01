With great sadness we announce the passing of our mom, grandma and great grandma Beatrice Knight. Bea passed away on April 28, 2020 at St. Joseph's hospital in Hamilton in her 96th year. Bea was predeceased by her loving husband of 61 years George Knight. Mother of Dave (Deb) Knight, Jackie (John) Chisholm, Pat (Bob) Richardson and Jim (Stephanie) Knight. She is survived by 15 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by 6 loving siblings and even more close friends. Special aunt to many nieces and nephews. Bea will always have a special place in our hearts, we are so blessed to have had her in our lives for so long. A donation to a charity of your choice in Bea's name would be a great honour to her. As per Bea's wishes cremation has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to M.A Clark & Sons Funeral Home
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 1, 2020.