Betty leaves behind her four children, whom she raised on her own: Holly Lukowich (Edward), Heather Courts, Philip Harrington (Elena) and Bruce Harrington (Patti). Betty was a grandmother, a great-grandmother, and the best mother ever. She was the anchor that held her family together. Every Mother's Day, her birthday, and Christmas, she would have a party in her honour with as many family members as possible. After the nest was empty, she contributed to charities that helped her raise her family in need (returning THE LOAN). Betty did Meals on Wheels until she was asked to retire due to her speeding. Cremation has taken place and a family reunion celebrating her life was held June 3, 2020. Donations to Meals on Wheels would be appreciated by the family. "God bless her soul" Condolences, photos and memories may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 3, 2020.