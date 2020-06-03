Beatrice Marie (Betty) KINNAIRD
1922-07-04 - 2020-05-29
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Beatrice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty leaves behind her four children, whom she raised on her own: Holly Lukowich (Edward), Heather Courts, Philip Harrington (Elena) and Bruce Harrington (Patti). Betty was a grandmother, a great-grandmother, and the best mother ever. She was the anchor that held her family together. Every Mother's Day, her birthday, and Christmas, she would have a party in her honour with as many family members as possible. After the nest was empty, she contributed to charities that helped her raise her family in need (returning THE LOAN). Betty did Meals on Wheels until she was asked to retire due to her speeding. Cremation has taken place and a family reunion celebrating her life was held June 3, 2020. Donations to Meals on Wheels would be appreciated by the family. "God bless her soul" Condolences, photos and memories may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
CIRCLE OF LIFE CREMATION AND BURIAL CENTRE
100 King St. E
Dundas, ON L9H 1C4
(905) 628-8558
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved