With saddened hearts we announce the peaceful passing of Beatriz on December 1, 2020, at the age of 82. Predeceased by her beloved husband Jose, to whom she was faithfully married for over 50 years. Loving mother to Fatima and her husband Mario Resendes and Duarte (Eddie). Loving grandmother to Taylor, Beatrice, Noah, Edward and Christopher. Beatriz will also be deeply missed by extended family and many friends. She always derived great comfort and joy from meticulously tending to the needs of her garden and her home. Visitation at FRISCOLANTI FUNERAL CHAPEL, 43 Barton Street E., on Friday December 4th from 4p.m. to 8p.m. There is a limit to the number of people who can attend the visitation, and all guests are required to RSVP on Beatriz' tribute page at www.friscolanti.com
. Please wait in your vehicle until your scheduled visitation time. A Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Mary's Church on Saturday, December 5th, 2020, at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery. In accordance with public health mandates, there is a capacity of 50 people at the church, and all guests are required to RSVP for the Funeral Mass at www.friscolanti.com
. Physical distancing and wearing of a mask will be mandatory at the funeral home, church, and at the cemetery.