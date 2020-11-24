1/1
Maureen Kotecki
1954-07-19 - 2020-11-20
{ "" }
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Maureen Kotecki (Beauchamp) after a year long battle with cancer. Her husband was by her side and she was able to say goodbye to many loved ones before she peacefully passed. Maureen was predeceased by her father Ronald Beauchamp (1970), mother Colleen Dalton (2007) and brother Christopher Beauchamp (1977). She is survived by and will be greatly missed by her husband John, son Rob (Shannon), daughter Jenn (Chris), beloved grandchildren Drake and Cate, her brothers, Ron, Robert, David (Jodi) and Doug (Christine), sister-in-law Ann Blodgett, Denise Gallant-Amberman, many nieces and nephews. She loved you all very much. Many thanks to the wonderful staff, nurses and doctors at Juravinski Hospital. In keeping with Maureen's wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family gathering will be scheduled at a future date.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 24, 2020.
